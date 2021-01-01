Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G5400 or Core i3 10100F: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold G5400 vs Core i3 10100F

Intel Pentium Gold G5400
VS
Intel Core i3 10100F
Intel Pentium Gold G5400
Intel Core i3 10100F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5400 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 10100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100F and G5400
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5400
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 10100F – 58 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F
  • Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1107 vs 968 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G5400 and Core i3 10100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 October 10, 2020
Launch price 64 USD 79 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number G5400 i3-10100F
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 610 No

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 58 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 610 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1050 MHz -
Shading Units 96 -
TMUs 12 -
ROPs 2 -
Execution Units 12 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 30 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page Intel Core i3 10100F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 -

