Intel Pentium Gold G5400 vs Core i3 10100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5400 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 10100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 10100F – 58 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F
- Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1107 vs 968 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1151
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5613
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2260
Core i3 10100F +16%
2630
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3758
Core i3 10100F +137%
8917
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100F +14%
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2174
Core i3 10100F +104%
4428
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|October 10, 2020
|Launch price
|64 USD
|79 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|G5400
|i3-10100F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 610
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1050 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|96
|-
|TMUs
|12
|-
|ROPs
|2
|-
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 30 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
