We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5400 with 2-cores against the 3.3 GHz Core i3 12100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12100 and G5400
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5400
  • Consumes up to 3% less energy than the Core i3 12100 – 58 vs 60 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
  • Newer - released 3-years and 10-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Around 39.3 GB/s (105%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 75% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1648 vs 944 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G5400 and Core i3 12100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number G5400 i3-12100
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 610 UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 58 W 60 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 610 Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1050 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 96 192
TMUs 12 48
ROPs 2 24
Execution Units 12 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 30 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Gold G5400
0.2 TFLOPS
Core i3 12100
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page Intel Core i3 12100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2 -

