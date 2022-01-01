Intel Pentium Gold G5400 vs Core i3 12100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5400 with 2-cores against the 3.3 GHz Core i3 12100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Newer - released 3-years and 10-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Around 39.3 GB/s (105%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 79% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1687 vs 944 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1635
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8449
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2245
Core i3 12100F +58%
3557
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3760
Core i3 12100F +289%
14614
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 12100F +78%
1687
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2075
Core i3 12100F +214%
6512
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|G5400
|i3-12100F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 610
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1050 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|96
|-
|TMUs
|12
|-
|ROPs
|2
|-
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 30 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1