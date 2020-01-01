Intel Pentium Gold G5400 vs Core i3 7100T
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5400 against the 3.4 GHz Core i3 7100T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- More than 8 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100T
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Pentium Gold G5400 – 35 vs 58 Watt
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G5400 +11%
2231
2008
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3642
Core i3 7100T +3%
3735
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
947
874
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2013
1968
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|64 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|G5400
|i3-7100T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|37x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|92°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page
|Intel Core i3 7100T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
