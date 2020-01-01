Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G5400 or Core i3 7100T: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold G5400 vs Core i3 7100T

Intel Pentium Gold G5400
Intel Pentium Gold G5400
VS
Intel Core i3 7100T
Intel Core i3 7100T

We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5400 against the 3.4 GHz Core i3 7100T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7100T and G5400
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5400
  • Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More than 8 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100T
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Pentium Gold G5400 – 35 vs 58 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G5400 and Core i3 7100T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 January 3, 2017
Launch price 64 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Kaby Lake
Model number G5400 i3-7100T
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610 Intel HD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 37x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 58 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 92°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page Intel Core i3 7100T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 7100T or Pentium Gold G5400?
EnglishРусский