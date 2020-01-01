Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G5400 or Core i3 8130U: what's better?

We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5400 (desktop) against the 2.2 GHz Core i3 8130U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5400
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8130U
  • Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Pentium Gold G5400 – 15 vs 58 Watt

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 February 12, 2018
Launch price 64 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Kaby Lake
Model number G5400 i3-8130U
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 24x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 58 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page Intel Core i3 8130U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

