Intel Pentium Gold G5400 vs Core i3 8130U
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5400 (desktop) against the 2.2 GHz Core i3 8130U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8130U
- Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Pentium Gold G5400 – 15 vs 58 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
346
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
774
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G5400 +17%
2231
1911
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3642
3601
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G5400 +22%
947
776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold G5400 +26%
2013
1598
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|64 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|G5400
|i3-8130U
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page
|Intel Core i3 8130U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Pentium G4560 and Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Intel Core i3 9100F and Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Intel Core i3 7100 and Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Intel Pentium G4600 and Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Intel Pentium G4400 and Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U and Intel Core i3 8130U
- Intel Core i5 8250U and Intel Core i3 8130U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and Intel Core i3 8130U
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U and Intel Core i3 8130U
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300U and Intel Core i3 8130U