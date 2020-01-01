Intel Pentium Gold G5400 vs Core i3 9100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5400 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 9100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 9100 – 58 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1622
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2231
Core i3 9100 +14%
2533
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3642
Core i3 9100 +81%
6584
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100 +14%
1076
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2013
Core i3 9100 +64%
3310
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|64 USD
|129 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|G5400
|i3-9100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page
|Intel Core i3 9100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
