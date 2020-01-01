Intel Pentium Gold G5400 vs Core i3 9100T
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5400 with 2-cores against the 3.1 GHz Core i3 9100T with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- More than 18 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100T
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Pentium Gold G5400 – 35 vs 58 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2231
2205
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3642
Core i3 9100T +53%
5573
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
947
909
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2013
Core i3 9100T +46%
2945
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|64 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|G5400
|i3-9100T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|37x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|82°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page
|Intel Core i3 9100T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
