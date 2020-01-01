Intel Pentium Gold G5400 vs Core i5 1035G1
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5400 (desktop) with 2-cores against the 1 GHz Core i5 1035G1 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Pentium Gold G5400 – 15 vs 58 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
425
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1365
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2231
Core i5 1035G1 +6%
2362
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3642
Core i5 1035G1 +118%
7923
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +23%
1166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2013
Core i5 1035G1 +78%
3592
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|64 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|G5400
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
