Intel Pentium Gold G5400 vs Core i5 6400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5400 with 2-cores against the 2.7 GHz Core i5 6400 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Newer - released 2-years and 8-months later
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i5 6400 – 58 vs 65 Watt
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 968 vs 864 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6400
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
909
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3253
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G5400 +15%
2260
1972
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3758
Core i5 6400 +39%
5224
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G5400 +12%
975
872
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2174
Core i5 6400 +37%
2986
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|64 USD
|187 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|G5400
|i5-6400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 610
|HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1050 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|96
|-
|TMUs
|12
|-
|ROPs
|2
|-
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 30 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page
|Intel Core i5 6400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
