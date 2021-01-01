Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G5400 or Core i5 6400: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold G5400 vs Core i5 6400

Intel Pentium Gold G5400
VS
Intel Core i5 6400
Intel Pentium Gold G5400
Intel Core i5 6400

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5400 with 2-cores against the 2.7 GHz Core i5 6400 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6400 and G5400
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5400
  • Newer - released 2-years and 8-months later
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i5 6400 – 58 vs 65 Watt
  • Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 968 vs 864 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6400
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G5400 and Core i5 6400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 September 1, 2015
Launch price 64 USD 187 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Skylake
Model number G5400 i5-6400
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 610 HD Graphics 530

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 27x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 58 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 610 Intel HD Graphics 530
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1050 MHz -
Shading Units 96 -
TMUs 12 -
ROPs 2 -
Execution Units 12 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 30 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page Intel Core i5 6400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Pentium Gold G5400 or Intel Core i3 8100
2. Intel Pentium Gold G5400 or AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
3. Intel Pentium Gold G5400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
4. Intel Pentium Gold G5400 or Intel Core i3 6100
5. Intel Pentium Gold G5400 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
6. Intel Core i5 6400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600
7. Intel Core i5 6400 or Intel Core i5 9400F
8. Intel Core i5 6400 or Intel Core i3 8100
9. Intel Core i5 6400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600
10. Intel Core i5 6400 or AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 6400 or Pentium Gold G5400?
EnglishРусский