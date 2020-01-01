Intel Pentium Gold G5400 vs Core i5 7200U
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5400 (desktop) against the 2.5 GHz Core i5 7200U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7200U
- Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Pentium Gold G5400 – 15 vs 58 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
308
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
648
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G5400 +25%
2231
1782
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3642
3365
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G5400 +22%
947
779
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold G5400 +15%
2013
1746
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|August 30, 2016
|Launch price
|64 USD
|281 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|G5400
|i5-7200U
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel HD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page
|Intel Core i5 7200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Pentium G4560 vs Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Intel Core i3 9100F vs Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Intel Core i3 7100 vs Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Intel Pentium G4600 vs Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Intel Pentium G4400 vs Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Intel Core i5 7200U
- Intel Core i5 8250U vs Intel Core i5 7200U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs Intel Core i5 7200U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs Intel Core i5 7200U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U vs Intel Core i5 7200U