Intel Pentium Gold G5400 vs Core i5 9400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5400 with 2-cores against the 2.9 GHz Core i5 9400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 58 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
410
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2231
Core i5 9400F +10%
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3642
Core i5 9400F +160%
9470
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +13%
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2013
Core i5 9400F +114%
4317
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|64 USD
|189 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|G5400
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2
Сompetitors
- Intel Pentium G4560 and Gold G5400
- Intel Core i3 9100F and Pentium Gold G5400
- Intel Core i3 7100 and Pentium Gold G5400
- Intel Pentium G4600 and Gold G5400
- Intel Pentium G4400 and Gold G5400
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and i5 9400F
- Intel Core i3 10100 and i5 9400F
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT and Intel Core i5 9400F
- Intel Core i5 10400 and i5 9400F
- Intel Core i7 9700K and i5 9400F