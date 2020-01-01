Intel Pentium Gold G5400 vs Pentium G4600
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5400 against the 3.6 GHz Pentium G4600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4600
- Consumes up to 12% less energy than the Pentium Gold G5400 – 51 vs 58 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
321
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
829
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2231
2190
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3642
3565
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
947
899
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2013
Pentium G4600 +2%
2045
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|64 USD
|82 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|G5400
|G4600
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page
|Intel Pentium G4600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Pentium Gold G5400 and Intel Core i3 8100
- Intel Pentium Gold G5400 and AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Intel Pentium Gold G5400 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Pentium Gold G5400 and Intel Core i3 6100
- Intel Pentium Gold G5400 and Intel Pentium G4400
- Intel Pentium G4600 and Intel Core i5 7500
- Intel Pentium G4600 and Intel Pentium G4560
- Intel Pentium G4600 and Intel Core i3 9100F
- Intel Pentium G4600 and Intel Pentium G4620
- Intel Pentium G4600 and AMD Ryzen 3 1200