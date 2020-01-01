Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G5420 or Ryzen 3 2200G: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold G5420 vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5420 with 2-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2200G and G5420
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5420
  • Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 3 2200G – 54 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G5420 and AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 February 12, 2018
Launch price - 99 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen
Model number G5420 -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 128K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 54 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G5420 official page AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 2200G or Intel Pentium Gold G5420?
