Intel Pentium Gold G5420 vs Core i5 9400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5420 with 2-cores against the 2.9 GHz Core i5 9400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5420
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 54 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
410
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2256
Core i5 9400F +9%
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3294
Core i5 9400F +187%
9470
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +15%
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1982
Core i5 9400F +118%
4317
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|189 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|G5420
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5420 official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
