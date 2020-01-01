Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G5420 or Core i5 9400F: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold G5420 vs Core i5 9400F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5420 with 2-cores against the 2.9 GHz Core i5 9400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9400F and G5420
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5420
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 54 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G5420 and Core i5 9400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 January 7, 2019
Launch price - 189 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number G5420 i5-9400F
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610 No

Performance

Cores 2 6
Threads 4 6
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 54 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G5420 official page Intel Core i5 9400F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 9400F or Pentium Gold G5420?
