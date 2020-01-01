Intel Pentium Gold G5420 vs Pentium G4560
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5420 against the 3.5 GHz Pentium G4560. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5420
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
256
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
809
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2256
2121
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3294
Pentium G4560 +8%
3561
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G5420 +12%
931
834
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1982
1858
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|64 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|G5420
|G4560
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel HD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5420 official page
|Intel Pentium G4560 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
