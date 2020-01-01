Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G5420 or Pentium Gold G5400: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold G5420 vs Gold G5400

Intel Pentium Gold G5420
Intel Pentium Gold G5420
VS
Intel Pentium Gold G5400
Intel Pentium Gold G5400

We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5420 against the 3.7 GHz Gold G5400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between G5400 and G5420
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5420
  • Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
  • Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Pentium Gold G5400 – 54 vs 58 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G5420 and Gold G5400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 April 3, 2018
Launch price - 64 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number G5420 G5400
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610 Intel UHD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 54 W 58 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G5420 official page Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Pentium Gold G5400 or Gold G5420?
EnglishРусский