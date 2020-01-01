Intel Pentium Gold G5420 vs Gold G5400
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5420 against the 3.7 GHz Gold G5400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5420
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Pentium Gold G5400 – 54 vs 58 Watt
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2256
2231
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3294
Pentium Gold G5400 +11%
3642
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1982
2013
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|64 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|G5420
|G5400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5420 official page
|Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
