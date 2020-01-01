Intel Pentium Gold G5420T vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5420T with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5420T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 35 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 5 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More than 7 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
388
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1444
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1958
Ryzen 3 3200G +12%
2199
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3671
Ryzen 3 3200G +97%
7247
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3200G +13%
908
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1714
Ryzen 3 3200G +68%
2879
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|G5420T
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|88°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5420T official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
