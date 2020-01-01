Intel Pentium Gold G5420T vs Core i3 6100
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5420T against the 3.7 GHz Core i3 6100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5420T
- Newer - released 3 years and 8 months later
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i3 6100 – 35 vs 51 Watt
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
362
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1958
Core i3 6100 +13%
2220
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3671
Core i3 6100 +12%
4095
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 6100 +15%
923
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1714
Core i3 6100 +23%
2106
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|-
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|G5420T
|i3-6100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|88°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5420T official page
|Intel Core i3 6100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
