Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G5420T or Core i3 8100: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold G5420T vs Core i3 8100

Intel Pentium Gold G5420T
Intel Pentium Gold G5420T
VS
Intel Core i3 8100
Intel Core i3 8100

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5420T with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 8100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8100 and G5420T
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5420T
  • Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 8100 – 35 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More than 12 °C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G5420T and Core i3 8100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 October 5, 2017
Launch price - 117 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number G5420T i3-8100
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 28x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 88°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G5420T official page Intel Core i3 8100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 8100 or Pentium Gold G5420T?
EnglishРусский