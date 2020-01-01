Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G5420T or Pentium G4560: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold G5420T vs Pentium G4560

Intel Pentium Gold G5420T
Intel Pentium Gold G5420T
VS
Intel Pentium G4560
Intel Pentium G4560

We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5420T against the 3.5 GHz Pentium G4560. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between G4560 and G5420T
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5420T
  • Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
  • Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Pentium G4560 – 35 vs 54 Watt
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
  • More than 12 °C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G5420T and Pentium G4560

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 January 3, 2017
Launch price - 64 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Kaby Lake
Model number G5420T G4560
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610 Intel HD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 35 W 54 W
Max. temperature 88°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G5420T official page Intel Pentium G4560 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Pentium G4560 or Gold G5420T?
EnglishРусский