Intel Pentium Gold G5420T vs Pentium G4560
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5420T against the 3.5 GHz Pentium G4560. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5420T
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Pentium G4560 – 35 vs 54 Watt
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
- More than 12 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
256
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
809
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1958
Pentium G4560 +8%
2121
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3671
3561
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium G4560 +3%
834
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1714
Pentium G4560 +8%
1858
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|64 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|G5420T
|G4560
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel HD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|54 W
|Max. temperature
|88°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5420T official page
|Intel Pentium G4560 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Pentium Gold G5420T vs Core i5 9400F
- Intel Pentium Gold G5420T vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Intel Pentium Gold G5420T vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Pentium Gold G5420T vs Core i3 6100
- Intel Pentium G4560 vs Core i5 7400
- Intel Pentium G4560 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Pentium G4560 vs Pentium G4620
- Intel Pentium G4560 vs Core i3 6100
- Intel Pentium G4560 vs AMD Ryzen 3 1200