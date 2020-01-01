Intel Pentium Gold G5420T vs Gold G5400
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5420T against the 3.7 GHz Gold G5400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5420T
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Pentium Gold G5400 – 35 vs 58 Watt
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- More than 12 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1958
Pentium Gold G5400 +14%
2231
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3671
3642
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G5400 +17%
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1714
Pentium Gold G5400 +17%
2013
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|64 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|G5420T
|G5400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|88°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5420T official page
|Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
