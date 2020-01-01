Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G5420T or Pentium Gold G5420: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold G5420T vs Gold G5420

Intel Pentium Gold G5420T
Intel Pentium Gold G5420T
VS
Intel Pentium Gold G5420
Intel Pentium Gold G5420

We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5420T against the 3.8 GHz Gold G5420. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between G5420 and G5420T
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5420T
  • Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Pentium Gold G5420 – 35 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5420
  • More than 12 °C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G5420T and Gold G5420

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 April 23, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number G5420T G5420
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610 Intel UHD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 35 W 54 W
Max. temperature 88°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G5420T official page Intel Pentium Gold G5420 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Pentium Gold G5420 or Gold G5420T?
