Intel Pentium Gold G5420T vs Gold G5420
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5420T against the 3.8 GHz Gold G5420. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5420T
- Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Pentium Gold G5420 – 35 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5420
- More than 12 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1958
Pentium Gold G5420 +15%
2256
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold G5420T +11%
3671
3294
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G5420 +16%
931
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1714
Pentium Gold G5420 +16%
1982
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 23, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|G5420T
|G5420
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|54 W
|Max. temperature
|88°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5420T official page
|Intel Pentium Gold G5420 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
