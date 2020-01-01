Intel Pentium Gold G5600 vs AMD Ryzen 3 1200
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5600 with 2-cores against the 3.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 1200 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5600
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 3 1200 – 54 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 3.98 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
327
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1188
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G5600 +16%
2236
1932
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3569
Ryzen 3 1200 +77%
6316
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
970
897
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2145
Ryzen 3 1200 +34%
2868
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|July 27, 2017
|Launch price
|93 USD
|109 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|G5600
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|0.189 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 1200 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
