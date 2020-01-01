Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G5600 or Ryzen 3 1200: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold G5600 vs AMD Ryzen 3 1200

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5600 with 2-cores against the 3.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 1200 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5600
  • Newer - released 8 months later
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 3 1200 – 54 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 1200
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 3.98 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 3, 2018 July 27, 2017
Launch price 93 USD 109 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen
Model number G5600 -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 31x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 0.189 billions 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 54 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 39.74 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G5600 official page AMD Ryzen 3 1200 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 -

