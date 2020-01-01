Intel Pentium Gold G5600 vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5600 with 2-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5600
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 3 2200G – 54 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
308
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1284
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G5600 +11%
2236
2013
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3569
Ryzen 3 2200G +88%
6699
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G5600 +11%
970
872
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2145
Ryzen 3 2200G +36%
2913
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|93 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|G5600
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|0.189 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
