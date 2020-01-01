Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G5600 or Core i3 6100: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold G5600 vs Core i3 6100

Intel Pentium Gold G5600
Intel Pentium Gold G5600
VS
Intel Core i3 6100
Intel Core i3 6100

We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5600 against the 3.7 GHz Core i3 6100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6100 and G5600
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5600
  • Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6100
  • Consumes up to 6% less energy than the Pentium Gold G5600 – 51 vs 54 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G5600 and Core i3 6100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 September 1, 2015
Launch price 93 USD 117 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Skylake
Model number G5600 i3-6100
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel HD Graphics 530

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 0.189 billions -
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 54 W 51 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G5600 official page Intel Core i3 6100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 6100 or Pentium Gold G5600?
EnglishРусский