Intel Pentium Gold G5600 vs Core i3 6100
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5600 against the 3.7 GHz Core i3 6100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5600
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6100
- Consumes up to 6% less energy than the Pentium Gold G5600 – 51 vs 54 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
362
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2236
2220
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3569
Core i3 6100 +15%
4095
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
970
923
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2145
2106
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|93 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|G5600
|i3-6100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|0.189 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5600 official page
|Intel Core i3 6100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Pentium G4560 or Pentium Gold G5600
- Core i3 9100F or Pentium Gold G5600
- Core i3 7100 or Pentium Gold G5600
- Pentium Gold G5400 or Pentium Gold G5600
- Ryzen 3 1200 or Pentium Gold G5600
- Core i5 9400F or Core i3 6100
- Pentium G4560 or Core i3 6100
- Core i3 9100F or Core i3 6100
- Core i3 7100 or Core i3 6100
- Ryzen 3 1200 or Core i3 6100