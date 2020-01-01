Intel Pentium Gold G5600 vs Core i3 8100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5600 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 8100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5600
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i3 8100 – 54 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
364
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1434
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2236
2227
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3569
Core i3 8100 +72%
6126
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8100 +2%
985
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2145
Core i3 8100 +52%
3254
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|93 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|G5600
|i3-8100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|0.189 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5600 official page
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
