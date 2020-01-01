Intel Pentium Gold G5600 vs Core i5 7400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5600 with 2-cores against the 3 GHz Core i5 7400 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5600
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i5 7400 – 54 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7400
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2236
2084
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3569
Core i5 7400 +54%
5484
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G5600 +12%
970
866
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2145
Core i5 7400 +41%
3025
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|93 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|G5600
|i5-7400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|0.189 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5600 official page
|Intel Core i5 7400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
