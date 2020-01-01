Intel Pentium Gold G5600 vs Gold G5400
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5600 against the 3.7 GHz Gold G5400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5600
- Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Pentium Gold G5400 – 54 vs 58 Watt
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2236
2231
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3569
3642
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
970
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2145
2013
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|93 USD
|64 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|G5600
|G5400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
|Transistors
|0.189 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5600 official page
|Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
