Intel Pentium Gold G5620 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

Intel Pentium Gold G5620
Intel Pentium Gold G5620
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5620 (desktop) against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200U and G5620
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5620
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Pentium Gold G5620 – 15 vs 54 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G5620 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 January 6, 2019
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen+
Model number G5620 -
Socket LGA-1151 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 3

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 128K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Transistors - 4.5 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 54 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G5620 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3200U or Intel Pentium Gold G5620?
