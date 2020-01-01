Intel Pentium Gold G5620 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5620 (desktop) against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5620
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Pentium Gold G5620 – 15 vs 54 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
289
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
580
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G5620 +29%
2411
1865
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4044
Ryzen 3 3200U +1%
4085
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G5620 +49%
1070
719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold G5620 +56%
2378
1520
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|G5620
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5620 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
