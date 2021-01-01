Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G5620 or Core i3 10100: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold G5620 vs Core i3 10100

Intel Pentium Gold G5620
VS
Intel Core i3 10100
Intel Pentium Gold G5620
Intel Core i3 10100

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5620 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 10100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100 and G5620
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5620
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 54 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G5620 and Core i3 10100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 May 1, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake-S
Model number G5620 i3-10100
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 54 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock - 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1000 MHz
Shading Units - 192
TMUs - 24
ROPs - 3
Execution Units - 24
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G5620 official page Intel Core i3 10100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 -

