Intel Pentium Gold G5620 vs Core i3 10100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5620 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 10100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5620
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 54 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1151
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5613
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2464
Core i3 10100 +10%
2699
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4104
Core i3 10100 +124%
9207
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1080
Core i3 10100 +3%
1117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2468
Core i3 10100 +78%
4390
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake-S
|Model number
|G5620
|i3-10100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|192
|TMUs
|-
|24
|ROPs
|-
|3
|Execution Units
|-
|24
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5620 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
