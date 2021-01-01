Intel Pentium Gold G5620 vs Core i3 10100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5620 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 10100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5620
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i3 10100F – 54 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1151
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5613
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2464
Core i3 10100F +7%
2630
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4104
Core i3 10100F +117%
8917
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1080
Core i3 10100F +3%
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2468
Core i3 10100F +79%
4428
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|October 10, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|79 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|G5620
|i3-10100F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5620 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1