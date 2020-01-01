Intel Pentium Gold G5620 vs Core i7 9700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5620 with 2-cores against the 3 GHz Core i7 9700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5620
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i7 9700 – 54 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
463
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3600
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2411
Core i7 9700 +15%
2782
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4044
Core i7 9700 +235%
13530
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1070
Core i7 9700 +12%
1195
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2378
Core i7 9700 +181%
6689
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|323 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|G5620
|i7-9700
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|54 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5620 official page
|Intel Core i7 9700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
