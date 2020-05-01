Intel Pentium Gold G6400 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6400 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6400
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 58 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
409
388
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1444
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G6400 +13%
2492
2199
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4235
Ryzen 3 3200G +71%
7247
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G6400 +11%
1008
908
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2276
Ryzen 3 3200G +26%
2879
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|64 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|G6400
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 610
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|3
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G6400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
