Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G6400 or Ryzen 3 3200G: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold G6400 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Intel Pentium Gold G6400
Intel Pentium Gold G6400
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6400 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200G and G6400
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6400
  • Newer - released 7 months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 58 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G6400 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 September 30, 2019
Launch price 64 USD 99 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen+
Model number G6400 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD 610 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 40x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 58 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 3 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G6400 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or Intel Pentium Gold G6400?
EnglishРусский