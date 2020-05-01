Intel Pentium Gold G6400 vs Celeron G4900
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6400 against the 3.1 GHz Celeron G4900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6400
- Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Celeron G4900
- Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6400 – 54 vs 58 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
н/д
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G6400 +31%
2492
1908
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold G6400 +78%
4235
2379
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G6400 +31%
1008
771
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold G6400 +60%
2276
1420
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|64 USD
|42 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|G6400
|G4900
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 610
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|3
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G6400 official page
|Intel Celeron G4900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
