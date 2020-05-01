Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G6400 or Celeron G4900: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold G6400 vs Celeron G4900

Intel Pentium Gold G6400
Intel Pentium Gold G6400
VS
Intel Celeron G4900
Intel Celeron G4900

We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6400 against the 3.1 GHz Celeron G4900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between G4900 and G6400
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6400
  • Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Celeron G4900
  • Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6400 – 54 vs 58 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G6400 and Celeron G4900

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 April 3, 2018
Launch price 64 USD 42 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Coffee Lake
Model number G6400 G4900
Socket BGA-1200 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD 610 Intel UHD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 4 GHz 3.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 40x 31x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 58 W 54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 3 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G6400 official page Intel Celeron G4900 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron G4900 or Pentium Gold G6400?
EnglishРусский