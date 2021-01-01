Intel Pentium Gold G6400 vs Celeron G5920
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6400 against the 3.5 GHz Celeron G5920. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6400
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G6400 +12%
410
366
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G6400 +15%
2438
2127
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold G6400 +45%
4130
2840
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1006
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2136
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|64 USD
|52 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|G6400
|G5920
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 610
|Intel UHD 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|3
|3
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G6400 official page
|Intel Celeron G5920 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
