Intel Pentium Gold G6400 vs Celeron G6900 VS Intel Pentium Gold G6400 Intel Celeron G6900 We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6400 against the 3.4 GHz Celeron G6900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between G6900 and G6400 Advantages of Intel Celeron G6900 Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later

Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Consumes up to 21% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6400 – 46 vs 58 Watt

27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1307 vs 1029 points

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G6400 and Celeron G6900

General Vendor Intel Intel Released May 1, 2020 January 4, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Comet Lake Alder Lake Model number G6400 G6900 Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1700 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 610 UHD Graphics 710 Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 4 2 Base Frequency 4.0 GHz 3.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 40x 34x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm TDP 58 W 46 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 610 Intel UHD Graphics 710 GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1050 MHz 1300 MHz Shading Units - 128 TMUs - 8 ROPs - 8 Execution Units - 16 TGP - 15 W iGPU FLOPS Pentium Gold G6400 n/a Celeron G6900 0.36 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Pentium Gold G6400 official page Intel Celeron G6900 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 20