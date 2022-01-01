Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G6400 or Celeron G6900: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold G6400 vs Celeron G6900

Intel Pentium Gold G6400
VS
Intel Celeron G6900
Intel Pentium Gold G6400
Intel Celeron G6900

We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6400 against the 3.4 GHz Celeron G6900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between G6900 and G6400
Advantages of Intel Celeron G6900
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 21% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6400 – 46 vs 58 Watt
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1307 vs 1029 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G6400 and Celeron G6900

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Alder Lake
Model number G6400 G6900
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 610 UHD Graphics 710

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 4.0 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 40x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 58 W 46 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 610 Intel UHD Graphics 710
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1050 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units - 128
TMUs - 8
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 16
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G6400 official page Intel Celeron G6900 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

