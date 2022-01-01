Intel Pentium Gold G6400 vs Celeron G6900
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6400 against the 3.4 GHz Celeron G6900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron G6900
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 21% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6400 – 46 vs 58 Watt
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1307 vs 1029 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1280
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2462
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2482
Celeron G6900 +3%
2566
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold G6400 +21%
4126
3422
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1026
Celeron G6900 +26%
1297
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2256
Celeron G6900 +13%
2540
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|G6400
|G6900
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 610
|UHD Graphics 710
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|4.0 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|46 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics 710
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1050 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|128
|TMUs
|-
|8
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|16
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G6400 official page
|Intel Celeron G6900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
