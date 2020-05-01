Intel Pentium Gold G6400 vs Core i3 10100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6400 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 10100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6400
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 58 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +7%
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2264
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2519
Core i3 10100 +3%
2601
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4195
Core i3 10100 +111%
8835
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1017
Core i3 10100 +8%
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2288
Core i3 10100 +82%
4174
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|64 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|G6400
|i3-10100
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 610
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|3
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G6400 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1