Intel Pentium Gold G6400 vs Core i3 10100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6400 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 10100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6400
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 10100F – 58 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1151
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5613
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2500
Core i3 10100F +5%
2630
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4199
Core i3 10100F +112%
8917
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1021
Core i3 10100F +9%
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2203
Core i3 10100F +101%
4428
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|October 10, 2020
|Launch price
|64 USD
|79 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|G6400
|i3-10100F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 610
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|4.0 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G6400 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
