Intel Pentium Gold G6400 vs Core i3 12100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6400 with 2-cores against the 3.3 GHz Core i3 12100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6400
- Consumes up to 3% less energy than the Core i3 12100 – 58 vs 60 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 66% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1706 vs 1029 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1660
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8023
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2482
Core i3 12100 +42%
3535
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4126
Core i3 12100 +246%
14280
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1026
Core i3 12100 +66%
1704
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2256
Core i3 12100 +179%
6300
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|G6400
|i3-12100
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 610
|UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|4.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|60 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1050 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|192
|TMUs
|-
|48
|ROPs
|-
|24
|Execution Units
|-
|24
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G6400 official page
|Intel Core i3 12100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1