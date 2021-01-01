Intel Pentium Gold G6400 vs Core i3 7100
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6400 against the 3.9 GHz Core i3 7100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6400
- Newer - released 3-years and 4-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100
- Consumes up to 12% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6400 – 51 vs 58 Watt
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2500
2375
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4199
Core i3 7100 +5%
4392
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1021
977
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2203
2139
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|64 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|G6400
|i3-7100
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 610
|HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|4.0 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1150 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|192
|TMUs
|-
|24
|ROPs
|-
|3
|Execution Units
|-
|24
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G6400 official page
|Intel Core i3 7100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3