We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6400 against the 3.9 GHz Core i3 7100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7100 and G6400
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6400
  • Newer - released 3-years and 4-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100
  • Consumes up to 12% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6400 – 51 vs 58 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G6400 and Core i3 7100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 January 3, 2017
Launch price 64 USD 117 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Kaby Lake
Model number G6400 i3-7100
Socket BGA-1200 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 610 HD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 4.0 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 40x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 58 W 51 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 610 Intel HD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock - 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1150 MHz
Shading Units - 192
TMUs - 24
ROPs - 3
Execution Units - 24
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G6400 official page Intel Core i3 7100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

