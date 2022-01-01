Intel Pentium Gold G6400 vs Core i3 9100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6400 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 9100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 9100 – 58 vs 65 Watt
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1065
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3743
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2491
Core i3 9100 +1%
2526
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4172
Core i3 9100 +61%
6702
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1028
Core i3 9100 +3%
1058
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2230
Core i3 9100 +56%
3489
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 23, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|G6400
|i3-9100
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 610
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|4.0 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1050 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|192
|TMUs
|-
|24
|ROPs
|-
|3
|Execution Units
|-
|24
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G6400 official page
|Intel Core i3 9100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
