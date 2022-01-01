Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G6400 or Core i3 9100: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6400 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 9100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9100 and G6400
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6400
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 9100 – 58 vs 65 Watt
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G6400 and Core i3 9100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 April 23, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Coffee Lake
Model number G6400 i3-9100
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 610 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 4.0 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 40x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 58 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 610 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock - 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1050 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units - 192
TMUs - 24
ROPs - 3
Execution Units - 24
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G6400 official page Intel Core i3 9100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 9100 or Pentium Gold G6400?
