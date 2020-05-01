Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G6400 or Core i3 9100T: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold G6400 vs Core i3 9100T

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6400 with 2-cores against the 3.1 GHz Core i3 9100T with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9100T and G6400
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6400
  • Newer - released 1 year later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • More than 18 °C higher critical temperature
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100T
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6400 – 35 vs 58 Watt
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G6400 and Core i3 9100T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 April 23, 2019
Launch price 64 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Coffee Lake
Model number G6400 i3-9100T
Socket BGA-1200 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD 610 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 4 GHz 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 40x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No -

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 58 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 82°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 3 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G6400 official page Intel Core i3 9100T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 9100T or Pentium Gold G6400?
