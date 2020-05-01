Intel Pentium Gold G6400 vs Core i3 9100T
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6400 with 2-cores against the 3.1 GHz Core i3 9100T with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6400
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- More than 18 °C higher critical temperature
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100T
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6400 – 35 vs 58 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
н/д
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G6400 +13%
2492
2205
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4235
Core i3 9100T +32%
5573
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G6400 +11%
1008
909
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2276
Core i3 9100T +29%
2945
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|64 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|G6400
|i3-9100T
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 610
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|40x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|82°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|3
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G6400 official page
|Intel Core i3 9100T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Pentium Gold G6400 and Core i3 9100F
- Pentium Gold G6400 and Ryzen 3 3200G
- Pentium Gold G6400 and Pentium Gold G5400
- Core i3 9100T and Core i3 10100
- Core i3 9100T and Core i5 1035G4
- Core i3 9100T and Core i5 1035G1
- Core i3 9100T and Ryzen 5 3400G
- Core i3 9100T and Core i3 10110U
- Core i3 9100T and Core i3 10100T