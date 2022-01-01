Intel Pentium Gold G6400 vs Core i5 6500
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6400 with 2-cores against the 3.2 GHz Core i5 6500 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6400
- Newer - released 4-years and 9-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i5 6500 – 58 vs 65 Watt
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1029 vs 909 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6500
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
964
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G6400 +17%
2478
2112
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4128
Core i5 6500 +36%
5610
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G6400 +13%
1022
901
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2262
Core i5 6500 +38%
3121
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|September 1, 2015
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|G6400
|i5-6500
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 610
|HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|4.0 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|40x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|GPU Boost Clock
|1050 MHz
|1050 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G6400 official page
|Intel Core i5 6500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
