We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6400 with 2-cores against the 2.9 GHz Core i5 9400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9400F and G6400
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6400
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 58 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G6400 and Core i5 9400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 January 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Coffee Lake
Model number G6400 i5-9400F
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 610 No

Performance

Cores 2 6
Threads 4 6
Base Frequency 4.0 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 40x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 58 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 610 -
GPU Boost Clock 1050 MHz -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G6400 official page Intel Core i5 9400F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 9400F or Pentium Gold G6400?
