Intel Pentium Gold G6400 vs Core i5 9400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6400 with 2-cores against the 2.9 GHz Core i5 9400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6400
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 58 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1128
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6260
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2491
2475
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4172
Core i5 9400F +129%
9558
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1028
Core i5 9400F +6%
1086
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2230
Core i5 9400F +119%
4873
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|G6400
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 610
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|6
|Base Frequency
|4.0 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1050 MHz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G6400 official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
