We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6400 against the 3.5 GHz Pentium G4560. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6400
  • Newer - released 3-years and 4-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1014 vs 875 points
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
  • Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6400 – 54 vs 58 Watt

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 January 3, 2017
Launch price 64 USD 64 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Kaby Lake
Model number G6400 G4560
Socket BGA-1200 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 610 HD Graphics 610

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 4.0 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 40x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 58 W 54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 610 Intel HD Graphics 610
GPU Base Clock - 200 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 300 MHz
Shading Units - 96
TMUs - 12
ROPs - 2
Execution Units - 12
TGP - 5 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 30 Hz
Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G6400 official page Intel Pentium G4560 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2

