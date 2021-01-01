Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G6400 or Pentium Gold G5620: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold G6400 vs Gold G5620

Intel Pentium Gold G6400
VS
Intel Pentium Gold G5620
Intel Pentium Gold G6400
Intel Pentium Gold G5620

We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6400 against the 4 GHz Gold G5620. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between G5620 and G6400
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6400
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5620
  • Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6400 – 54 vs 58 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G6400 and Gold G5620

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 April 23, 2019
Launch price 64 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Coffee Lake
Model number G6400 G5620
Socket BGA-1200 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 610 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 4.0 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 40x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No -

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 58 W 54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 610 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G6400 official page Intel Pentium Gold G5620 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Pentium Gold G5620 or Gold G6400?
