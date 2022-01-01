Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G6500 or Ryzen 3 5300U: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6500 (desktop) with 2-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300U and G6500
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6500
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6500 – 25 vs 58 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 9-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G6500 and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Lucienne
Model number G6500 -
Socket LGA-1200 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 4.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 41x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 58 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 192 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 3 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G6500 official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

