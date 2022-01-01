Intel Pentium Gold G6500 vs Celeron G5905
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6500 against the 3.5 GHz Celeron G5905. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6500
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1039 vs 908 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
885
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1714
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G6500 +13%
2498
2219
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold G6500 +45%
4173
2882
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G6500 +14%
1048
917
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold G6500 +36%
2319
1708
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 19, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|G6500
|G5905
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1050 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|96
|TMUs
|24
|12
|ROPs
|3
|2
|Execution Units
|24
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|4096x2304 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|3
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G6500 official page
|Intel Celeron G5905 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
