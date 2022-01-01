Intel Pentium Gold G6500 vs Celeron G5905 VS Intel Pentium Gold G6500 Intel Celeron G5905 We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6500 against the 3.5 GHz Celeron G5905. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between G5905 and G6500 Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6500 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1039 vs 908 points

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G6500 and Celeron G5905

General Vendor Intel Intel Released May 1, 2020 July 19, 2020 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake Model number G6500 G5905 Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1200 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 610 Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 4 2 Base Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 41x 35x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm TDP 58 W 58 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 610 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1050 MHz Shading Units 192 96 TMUs 24 12 ROPs 3 2 Execution Units 24 12 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 30 Hz iGPU FLOPS Pentium Gold G6500 0.38 TFLOPS Celeron G5905 0.2 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 3 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Pentium Gold G6500 official page Intel Celeron G5905 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 16