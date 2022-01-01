Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G6500 or Celeron J4125: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold G6500 vs Celeron J4125

VS
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6500 with 2-cores against the 2.0 GHz Celeron J4125 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between J4125 and G6500
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6500
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 2.3x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1039 vs 447 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • Newer - released 6-months later
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4125
  • Consumes up to 83% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6500 – 10 vs 58 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G6500 and Celeron J4125

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 November 4, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number G6500 J4125
Socket LGA-1200 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 4.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 41x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 4MB (shared)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 58 W 10 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 600
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 200 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz
Shading Units 192 96
TMUs 24 12
ROPs 3 2
Execution Units 24 12
TGP 15 W 5 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Gold G6500
0.38 TFLOPS
Celeron J4125
0.14 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 3 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G6500 official page Intel Celeron J4125 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 6
Extended instructions - SSE4.2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron J4125 or Pentium Gold G6500?
