Intel Pentium Gold G6500 vs Celeron J4125
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6500 with 2-cores against the 2.0 GHz Celeron J4125 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6500
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 2.3x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1039 vs 447 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Newer - released 6-months later
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4125
- Consumes up to 83% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6500 – 10 vs 58 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G6500 +112%
2498
1177
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold G6500 +38%
4173
3023
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G6500 +133%
1048
450
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold G6500 +58%
2319
1470
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|G6500
|J4125
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|41x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|96
|TMUs
|24
|12
|ROPs
|3
|2
|Execution Units
|24
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|3
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G6500 official page
|Intel Celeron J4125 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|6
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1