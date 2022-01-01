Intel Pentium Gold G6500 vs Celeron N4500 VS Intel Pentium Gold G6500 Intel Celeron N4500 We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6500 (desktop) against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between N4500 and G6500 Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6500 Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

71% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1039 vs 608 points Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500 Consumes up to 90% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6500 – 6 vs 58 Watt

Newer - released 9-months later

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G6500 and Celeron N4500

General Vendor Intel Intel Released May 1, 2020 January 11, 2021 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Comet Lake Jasper Lake Model number G6500 N4500 Socket LGA-1200 BGA-1338 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 4 2 Base Frequency 4.1 GHz 1.1 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 41x 11x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 384K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm TDP 58 W 6 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz Shading Units 192 256 TMUs 24 16 ROPs 3 8 Execution Units 24 16 TGP 15 W 6 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Pentium Gold G6500 0.38 TFLOPS Celeron N4500 0.24 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933 Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 3 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s - ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Pentium Gold G6500 official page Intel Celeron N4500 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 8