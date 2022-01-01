Intel Pentium Gold G6500 vs Celeron N4500
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6500 (desktop) against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6500
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 71% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1039 vs 608 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
- Consumes up to 90% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6500 – 6 vs 58 Watt
- Newer - released 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
455
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
713
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G6500 +97%
2498
1270
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold G6500 +121%
4173
1889
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G6500 +72%
1048
609
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold G6500 +108%
2319
1117
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 11, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|G6500
|N4500
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|384K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|16
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|16
|TGP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|3
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G6500 official page
|Intel Celeron N4500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|8
